P-06 ATELIER, ambientes e comunicação, Lda
Designers em Paço De Arcos
Avaliações (4)
    P-06 Atelier is an international award-winning firm specializing in communication and environmental design on a wide range of scales. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, the studio was founded in 2006 by partners Nuno Gusmão, Estela Estanislau, Pedro Anjos and Catarina Carreira. It has since undertaken a variety of projects from complex, large scale wayfinding systems, museum and exhibition design, to communication and editorial design for the printed page, with a bold, striking style that has garnered a number of distinctions. 

    P-06 Atelier actively engages in collaborations with architects, urbanists, landscape designers and engineers, in a continuous, seamless workflow with complementing disciplines, enriching the firm’s scope of work and amplifying every intervention’s outcomes.

    Serviços
    • Global Design: Environmental
    • exhibition
    • Communication
    • Editorial
    • Signage systems
    Endereço
    pç guilherme gomes fernandes, 28A
    2770-077 Paço De Arcos
    Portugal
    +351-214467367 www.p-06-atelier.pt
    Avaliações

    Carlota Guerreiro
    há cerca de 5 anos
    Lidia Torres
    há cerca de 2 anos
    GA Monsanto
    Excelentes designers!
    há mais de 4 anos
