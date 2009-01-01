P-06 Atelier is an international award-winning firm specializing in communication and environmental design on a wide range of scales. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, the studio was founded in 2006 by partners Nuno Gusmão, Estela Estanislau, Pedro Anjos and Catarina Carreira. It has since undertaken a variety of projects from complex, large scale wayfinding systems, museum and exhibition design, to communication and editorial design for the printed page, with a bold, striking style that has garnered a number of distinctions.

P-06 Atelier actively engages in collaborations with architects, urbanists, landscape designers and engineers, in a continuous, seamless workflow with complementing disciplines, enriching the firm’s scope of work and amplifying every intervention’s outcomes.