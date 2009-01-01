P-06 Atelier is an international award-winning firm specializing in communication and environmental design on a wide range of scales. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, the studio was founded in 2006 by partners Nuno Gusmão, Estela Estanislau, Pedro Anjos and Catarina Carreira. It has since undertaken a variety of projects from complex, large scale wayfinding systems, museum and exhibition design, to communication and editorial design for the printed page, with a bold, striking style that has garnered a number of distinctions.
P-06 Atelier actively engages in collaborations with architects, urbanists, landscape designers and engineers, in a continuous, seamless workflow with complementing disciplines, enriching the firm’s scope of work and amplifying every intervention’s outcomes.
- Serviços
- Global Design: Environmental
- exhibition
- Communication
- Editorial
- Signage systems
- Prémios
- APCE' 13 [2013]
- Edição Especial, Portugal (
WATER – Museu da Água da Epal)
- BID_12, III Bienal ibero-americana de design [2012]
- Prémio espaço, Portugal (
SKIN – Pavilion of Knowledge)
- SEGD [2012]
- Honor Award (
REFLEX – Assembleia da República)
- APOM [2011]
- Melhor Catálogo (
Carolina Beatriz Ângelo(catálogo))
- SEGD [2011]
- Honor Award (
SKIN – Pavilion of Knowledge)
- Merit Award (
WATER FORMULA– EPAL)
- Red Dot Awards: communication design [2011]
- Grand prix, Best of the best — Information design/public space (
SKIN – Pavilion of Knowledge)
- AIGA 365 [2011]
- Design Effectiveness (
SKIN – Pavilion of Knowledge)
- D&AD [2011]
- In Book Award — Installations (
SKIN – Pavilion of Knowledge)
- In Book Award — Exhibition Design (
Creative Lab signed by Tenente)
- EdAwards [2011]
- Bronze Award — Signs & displays (
SKIN – Pavilion of Knowledge)
- D&AD [2010]
- In Book Award — Environmental Graphics (Lisbon Bikeway, Belém – Cais do Sodré)
- EdAwards [2010]
- Silver Award — Signs & displays (Lisbon Bikeway, Belém – Cais do Sodré)
- Red Dot Awards: communication design [2010]
- Information design/public space (Lisbon Bikeway, Belém – Cais do Sodré)
- SEGD [2010]
- Honor Award (Theatre and Auditorium Poitier (TAP))
- Merit Award (Lisbon Bikeway, Belém – Cais do Sodré)
- Merit Award (East Museum)
- EdAwards [2009]
- Bronze Award — Signs & displays (Theatre and Auditorium Poitier (TAP))
- Bronze Award — Book & Editorial Illustration (Assembly Friends)
- Red Dot Awards: communication design [2009]
- Editorial (
Queen Améliaexhibiton catalogue)
- Information design/public space (East Museum)
- Information design/public space (TAP – Theatre and Auditorium Poitier (TAP))
- Portuguese Design Awards 2009
- Environmental Design Awards by the Portuguese Design Center (CPD) — Sena da Silva Award
- Mostrar tudo os 54 prémios
- Endereço
-
pç guilherme gomes fernandes, 28A
2770-077 Paço De Arcos
Portugal
+351-214467367 www.p-06-atelier.pt
Lda