LIMITE EDIFICANDI ENGENHARIA
Escritórios de Engenharia em Loures
    • Projects Directorate in particular as regards the preparation of projects, from conception to completion; preparation and evaluation of proposals and consultations in architecture, engineering and related projects; management of the activity of architects, engineers, contractors and other service providers and suppliers; contract negotiation and management.
    Consulting business specializing in the field of Project Revision in the area of rehabilitation.

    ENGINEERING - PROJECTS - SUPERVISION - CONSULTING

    Serviços
    Projects – Supervision – Management
    Áreas servidas
    • Tourism
    • Administrative
    • Housing
    • Schools
    • Industry
    • loures
    Endereço
    Rua 25 Abril n.6 1ºA
    2670-482 Loures
    Portugal
    +351-219844930 www.edificandi.pt

