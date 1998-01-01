Taking part in the most celebrated interior design events since 1993, MANUEL FRANCISCO JORGE, has shown a tasteful aesthetic sense in his career, where refinement and glamour walk had in hand.Five years later, in 1998, he made an appearance in the annual book Andrew Martin International Interior Design Review, volume 2.From 600 international decorators, he was the only portuguese among the 36 winners.He later made two more appearances in this prestigious publication from London, in 2003 (volume 7) and in 2007 (volume 15).He moves naturally and with experience in the universe that is decoration.The results of his work translate into a broad range of environments with some classical influences, in harmony with contemporary settings.