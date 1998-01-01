Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Manuel Francisco Jorge interior Design Studio
Arquitetos de interiores em Lisboa
    APARTAMENTO LISBOA
    APARTAMENTO LISBOA, Manuel Francisco Jorge interior Design Studio Manuel Francisco Jorge interior Design Studio Salas de jantar ecléticas
    APARTAMENTO LISBOA, Manuel Francisco Jorge interior Design Studio Manuel Francisco Jorge interior Design Studio Salas de estar ecléticas
    APARTAMENTO LISBOA

    Taking part in the most celebrated interior design events since 1993, MANUEL FRANCISCO JORGE, has shown a tasteful aesthetic sense in his career, where refinement and glamour walk had in hand.Five years later, in 1998, he made an appearance in the annual book Andrew Martin International Interior  Design Review, volume 2.From 600 international decorators, he was the only portuguese among the 36 winners.He later made two more appearances in this prestigious publication from London, in 2003 (volume 7) and in 2007 (volume 15).He moves naturally and with experience in the universe that is decoration.The results of his work translate into a broad range of environments with some classical influences, in harmony with contemporary settings.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Endereço
    Rua Tenente Valadim 4 3D
    1350-319 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-917277318 www.manuelfranciscojorge.com
