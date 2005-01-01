Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Diogo Luis Photographer
Fotógrafos em Lisboa
Visão geral 1Projetos (1) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (5)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • ARQUITETURA | INSTITUCIONAL, Diogo Luis Photographer Diogo Luis Photographer Casas modernas
    ARQUITETURA | INSTITUCIONAL, Diogo Luis Photographer Diogo Luis Photographer Casas minimalistas
    ARQUITETURA | INSTITUCIONAL, Diogo Luis Photographer Diogo Luis Photographer Casas modernas
    +8
    ARQUITETURA | INSTITUCIONAL

    Diogo Luís (b. 1983) is an architectural, corporate and lifestyle photographer based in Lisbon.

    Always interested in arts and images, he graduated in Architectural Design in 2005, and started that same year working as a free-lance photographer. In 2007 he  studied Photography at ETIC in Lisbon.

    He started his own photography studio working for a variety of high-profile clients both nationally and internationally. His work focuses mainly on architecture, but also on advertising, corporate, product and travel photography. His clients include L’ORÉAL Paris, Louis Vuitton, Vichy, Jumbo, Remax, Roca.

    Serviços
    Architectural Photography
    Áreas servidas
    worldwide e Lisbon
    Prémios
    Award of recognition and quality by Remax INN 2015
    Endereço
    Rua Melo Antunes nº27 D3 2C
    1750 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-934297412 www.diogoluis.com

    Avaliações

    Daniel henriques
    há mais de 1 ano
    Diogo Luis
    há mais de 3 anos
    SPARKLING BOAT
    Fotógrafo de primeira! Versátil e que realmente entende e ouve o cliente.
    há mais de 2 anos
    Mostrar todas as 5 avaliações
      Add SEO element