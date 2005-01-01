Diogo Luís (b. 1983) is an architectural, corporate and lifestyle photographer based in Lisbon.

Always interested in arts and images, he graduated in Architectural Design in 2005, and started that same year working as a free-lance photographer. In 2007 he studied Photography at ETIC in Lisbon.

He started his own photography studio working for a variety of high-profile clients both nationally and internationally. His work focuses mainly on architecture, but also on advertising, corporate, product and travel photography. His clients include L’ORÉAL Paris, Louis Vuitton, Vichy, Jumbo, Remax, Roca.