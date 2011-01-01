OTTOTTO is a cutting edge architectural studio founded by Teresa Otto in 2015, 5 years after having co-created LIKEarchitects and have collaborated with some architecture studies in spain and portugal among them the recent pritzkers RCR Aranda Pigem Vilalta.

Based in Porto, Portugal, OTTOTTO combines a builders and an artists approach to projects that range from collective housing to offices, exhibitions, installations and objects.

This practice looks at temporary projects as a way of rapidly influencing the urban environment (even if just for a little while) and testing new solutions and constructive details. Simultaneously, OTTOTTO brings off-the-shelf elements to construction, using their original shape and material for surprisingly new functions.