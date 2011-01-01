Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

OTTOTTO
Arquitetos em Porto
    OTTOTTO is a cutting edge architectural studio founded by Teresa Otto in 2015, 5 years after having co-created LIKEarchitects and have collaborated with some architecture studies in spain and portugal among them the recent pritzkers RCR Aranda Pigem Vilalta.

    Based in Porto, Portugal, OTTOTTO combines  a builders and an artists approach to projects that range from collective housing to offices, exhibitions, installations and objects.

    This practice looks at temporary projects as a way of rapidly influencing the urban environment (even if just for a little while) and testing new solutions and constructive details. Simultaneously, OTTOTTO brings off-the-shelf elements to construction, using their original shape and material for surprisingly new functions.

    Serviços
    • Arquitetura
    • arquitetura interior
    • arquitetura temporária
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal; Europa; Ásia
    Prémios
    • Teresa has received numerous awards and honors, including; “best design: offices” – IDEA Tops (China 2014), “Art and Sculpture in Architecture” – Minsk Biennale Young Architects (Belarus 2013), “Lighting Design” – Larus prize (Portugal 2012), “ArchDaily Building of the Year” (2011).
    • Her work is recognized for its artistic and innovative aspect.
    • In 2014, Teresa represented her country, Portugal, in the Venice Biennale, among other young promising architects.
    Endereço
    Rua António Enes 312
    4250-049 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-938128282 WWW.OTTOTTO.PT
