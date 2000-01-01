O extrastudio é um escritório de arquitectura de Lisboa, fundado em 2003. Desenvolvemos projectos de escalas diversas, com programas como a habitação, a hotelaria e o espaço público. Nos últimos anos temos estado envolvidos em projectos públicos para frentes de mar e parques urbanos, além do trabalho com clientes privados em casas, habitação colectiva e comércio.

Extrastudio is a Lisbon based architecture practice established in 2003. The office develops small and large projects with programs ranging from housing to retail and public space. In recent years we have received public commissions for the design of waterfront and urban parks, and have also worked with private clients on the design of mixed used buildings and houses.