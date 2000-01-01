O extrastudio é um escritório de arquitectura de Lisboa, fundado em 2003. Desenvolvemos projectos de escalas diversas, com programas como a habitação, a hotelaria e o espaço público. Nos últimos anos temos estado envolvidos em projectos públicos para frentes de mar e parques urbanos, além do trabalho com clientes privados em casas, habitação colectiva e comércio.
Extrastudio is a Lisbon based architecture practice established in 2003. The office develops small and large projects with programs ranging from housing to retail and public space. In recent years we have received public commissions for the design of waterfront and urban parks, and have also worked with private clients on the design of mixed used buildings and houses.
- Serviços
- We focus on master planning
- architecture and interior design projects. Our problem solving strategies result in creative
- innovative and unseen solutions
- designed on time and on budget. We embrace complexity and diversity
- and we are interested in dealing with heritage
- urban regeneration and environmental issues. We provide our clients the commitment and attention of a small-scale office and the technical expertise of a large firm. Our vision is the outcome of the ability to balance budget and expectations.
- Áreas servidas
- Lisboa
- Endereço
-
Rua Praia de Pedrouços 110, 1ºR
1400-282 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-213214797 extrastudio.pt