Founded in 1994, EAO-Portugal architecture Lda, has its origins in the "European Architecture Office" group , wich was idealized in 1991 in the city of Brussels, Belgium, with 3 colleagues Architects, being pioneers in the spirit of union between professionals coming from different countries, with professionalism, creativity, and final satisfaction of the client as their common objectives.

EAO-Portugal, Arquitectura Lda, fundada em 1994, teve origem no grupo European Architecture Office, idealizado em 1991 na cidade de Bruxelas, Bélgica, com 3 colegas Arquitectos, sendo pioneiros no espírito de união entre profissionais oriundos de diferentes países, tendo como objectivos comuns o profissionalismo, criatividade, rigor e satisfação final do cliente.