Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
EAO – PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Visão geral 3Projetos (3) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Casa CUBOS | CUBOS House - Aroeira – Sul de Lisboa, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    Casa CUBOS | CUBOS House - Aroeira – Sul de Lisboa, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    Casa CUBOS | CUBOS House - Aroeira – Sul de Lisboa, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    +7
    Casa CUBOS | CUBOS House - Aroeira – Sul de Lisboa
    Remodelação de apartamento - Campo de Ourique, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    Remodelação de apartamento - Campo de Ourique, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    Remodelação de apartamento - Campo de Ourique, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    +4
    Remodelação de apartamento - Campo de Ourique
    Casa SONHOS | SONHOS House - Aroeira - Sul de Lisboa, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    Casa SONHOS | SONHOS House - Aroeira - Sul de Lisboa, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    Casa SONHOS | SONHOS House - Aroeira - Sul de Lisboa, EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA EAO - PORTUGAL ARQUITECTURA
    +7
    Casa SONHOS | SONHOS House - Aroeira - Sul de Lisboa

    Founded in 1994, EAO-Portugal architecture Lda, has its origins in the "European Architecture Office" group , wich was idealized in 1991 in the city of Brussels, Belgium, with 3 colleagues Architects, being pioneers in the spirit of union between professionals coming from different countries, with professionalism, creativity, and final satisfaction of the client as their common objectives.

    EAO-Portugal, Arquitectura Lda, fundada em 1994, teve origem no grupo European Architecture Office, idealizado em 1991 na cidade de Bruxelas, Bélgica, com 3 colegas Arquitectos, sendo pioneiros no espírito de união entre profissionais oriundos de diferentes países, tendo como objectivos comuns o profissionalismo, criatividade, rigor e satisfação final do cliente.

    Serviços
    ARQUITECTURA || ARCHITECTURE
    Áreas servidas
    World & Lisbon
    Endereço
    1400-128 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-966055312 www.eao-portugal.com
      Add SEO element