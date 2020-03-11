Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Ren Ito Arquiteto
Arquitetos em Porto
    • Casa da Calçada, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Escadas
    Casa da Calçada, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Escadas
    Casa da Calçada, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Escadas
    +49
    Casa da Calçada
    A Casa do Campo Lindo, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Corredores, halls e escadas modernos
    A Casa do Campo Lindo, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Corredores, halls e escadas modernos
    A Casa do Campo Lindo, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Corredores, halls e escadas modernos
    +56
    A Casa do Campo Lindo
    Sabiamente Centro de Estudos, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Casas unifamilares
    Sabiamente Centro de Estudos, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Escritórios mediterrânicos
    Sabiamente Centro de Estudos, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Salas de estar mediterrânicas
    +6
    Sabiamente Centro de Estudos
    Casa Rebelo, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Salas de jantar modernas
    Casa Rebelo, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Salas de estar modernas
    Casa Rebelo, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Salas de estar modernas
    +7
    Casa Rebelo
    Apartamentos Torrinha, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto
    Apartamentos Torrinha, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Jardins modernos
    Apartamentos Torrinha, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Cozinhas modernas
    +7
    Apartamentos Torrinha
    Casa Guilherme, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Cozinhas modernas
    Casa Guilherme, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Paredes e pisos modernos
    Casa Guilherme, Ren Ito Arquiteto Ren Ito Arquiteto Salas de estar modernas
    +9
    Casa Guilherme
    Mostrar todos os 8 projetos

    Ren Ito Arquiteto

    (Ren Ito Arq.)  is an architectural design office by Japanese architect Ren Ito, founded at Porto, Portugal in 2011. Ren Ito Arq. works for all range of architectural design and known for various prominent projects, Sabiament Study Center, Guilherme House, 1930 City Lodge and Dental Clinic in Porto.  Ren Ito Arq. was awarded 1st prize of Architecture at Zero competition organized by American Institute of Architecture (AIA)

    Serviços
    Arquitetura e design
    Áreas servidas
    • habitações
    • hoteis
    • clinicas
    • Porto
    Prémios
    1st prize of Architecture at Zero competition organized by American Institute of Architecture (AIA)
    Endereço
    Rua Dom João IV 643
    4000-303 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-933733608 www.ren-ito.com
    Propriedade legal

    Ordem dos Arquitetos N22223

