Ren Ito Arquiteto

(Ren Ito Arq.) is an architectural design office by Japanese architect Ren Ito, founded at Porto, Portugal in 2011. Ren Ito Arq. works for all range of architectural design and known for various prominent projects, Sabiament Study Center, Guilherme House, 1930 City Lodge and Dental Clinic in Porto. Ren Ito Arq. was awarded 1st prize of Architecture at Zero competition organized by American Institute of Architecture (AIA)