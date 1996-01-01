Principal Architects
Biographer – Guedes Cruz Architects
José Guedes Cruz, Architect
1947- Born in Lisbon, Portugal.
1975- Graduated at Lisbon´s Fine-Arts School (ESBAL).
1976- Founder and partnership the architecture firm Atelier do Monte based in Lisbon.
1979-1982- Lecture at the Lisbon´s Fine-Arts School.
1983- Laureate of the “Santarém, a city to defend” prize by the Association Study of Defense Historical-Cultural of Santarém – with the project building of the Bank “Montepio Geral”.
1987- Jury member of the National Architectural Competition.
1991- Laureate of the “Santarém, a city to defend” prize by the Association Study of Defense Historical-Cultural of Santarém – with the project building of the Bank “Nacional Ultramarino”
1999-2001- Member of the National Order of the County Delegates Architects.
2001- Awarded the Honorable Mention of National Prize of Architects "Alexandre Herculano" with the building project Rural Museum of Ponte de Lima.
2004- Founder and partnership the architecture firm Guedes Cruz architects based in Lisbon.
2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.
2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.
César Marques, Architect
1970- Born in Luanda, Angola.
1988-1998- Worked at Manuel Taínha, arch. Studio in Lisbon.
1996- Graduated at Architecture Faculty, Technical University of Lisbon.
1996-1998- Founder and Partnership of Studio of architecture with Alberto Barradas, arch.
1996-1998- Lecture of Design discipline in the Secondary School of Olivais in Lisbon.
1998- Worked at architecture firm Atelier do Monte in Lisbon.
2004- Partnership the achitecture firm Guedes Cruz Architects.
2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.
2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.
Marco Martínez Marinho, Architect
1974- Born in Paris, France.
1998-2000- Founder of Area 84- Experimental and performance arts Studio with Nuno Viana, Pedro Alegria and João Alegria.
2000- Worked at architecture firm Atelier do Monte in Lisbon.
2001- Graduated at Universidade Lusíada de Lisboa.
2004- Partnership the achitecture firm Guedes Cruz Architects.
2008- Participation in Pop Up, Urban Art Festival, Lisbon.
2009- Participation in a Short Film Festival, Quarteto Theater, Lisbon with Nuno Viana.
2010- Participation in Pop Up, Urban Art Festival Lisbon with Nuno Viana.
2014- Participation in New Generation Artists, Edificio CTT, Lisbon, Video installation.
2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.
2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.
