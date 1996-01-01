Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

guedes cruz arquitectos
Arquitetos em Lisboa
    • The Wall House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Piscinas minimalistas
    The Wall House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Janelas e portas minimalistas
    The Wall House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Janelas e portas minimalistas
    +54
    The Wall House
    Lifting House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Moradias
    Lifting House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Moradias
    Lifting House, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Moradias
    +9
    Lifting House
    Casa em Alcoutins, Lisboa, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Corredores, halls e escadas minimalistas
    Casa em Alcoutins, Lisboa, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Corredores, halls e escadas minimalistas
    Casa em Alcoutins, Lisboa, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Casas minimalistas
    +16
    Casa em Alcoutins, Lisboa
    Elderly persons residence, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Casas mediterrânicas
    Elderly persons residence, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Casas mediterrânicas
    Elderly persons residence, guedes cruz arquitectos guedes cruz arquitectos Casas mediterrânicas
    +20
    Elderly persons residence

    Principal Architects
    Biographer – Guedes Cruz Architects                                

                                                                     

    José Guedes Cruz,  Architect

    1947- Born in Lisbon, Portugal.

    1975- Graduated at Lisbon´s Fine-Arts School (ESBAL).

    1976- Founder and partnership the architecture firm Atelier do Monte based in Lisbon.

    1979-1982- Lecture at the Lisbon´s Fine-Arts School.

    1983- Laureate of the “Santarém, a city to defend” prize by the Association Study of  Defense Historical-Cultural of Santarém – with the project building of the Bank “Montepio Geral”.

    1987- Jury member of the National Architectural Competition.

    1991- Laureate of the “Santarém, a city to defend” prize by the Association Study of  Defense Historical-Cultural of Santarém – with the project building of the Bank “Nacional Ultramarino”

    1999-2001- Member of the National Order of the County Delegates Architects.

    2001- Awarded the Honorable Mention of National Prize of Architects "Alexandre Herculano" with the building project Rural Museum of Ponte de Lima.

    2004- Founder and partnership the architecture firm Guedes Cruz architects based in Lisbon.

    2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.

    2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.

    César Marques, Architect

    1970- Born in Luanda, Angola.

    1988-1998- Worked at Manuel Taínha, arch. Studio in Lisbon.

    1996- Graduated at Architecture Faculty, Technical University of Lisbon.

    1996-1998- Founder and Partnership of Studio of architecture with Alberto Barradas, arch.

    1996-1998- Lecture of Design discipline in the Secondary School of Olivais in Lisbon.

    1998- Worked at architecture firm Atelier do Monte in Lisbon.

    2004- Partnership the achitecture firm Guedes Cruz Architects.

    2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.

    2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.

    Marco Martínez Marinho, Architect

    1974- Born in Paris, France.

    1998-2000- Founder of Area 84- Experimental and performance arts Studio with Nuno Viana, Pedro Alegria and João Alegria.

    2000- Worked at architecture firm Atelier do Monte in Lisbon.

    2001- Graduated at Universidade Lusíada de Lisboa.

    2004- Partnership the achitecture firm Guedes Cruz Architects.

    2008- Participation in Pop Up, Urban Art Festival, Lisbon.

    2009- Participation in a Short Film Festival, Quarteto Theater, Lisbon with Nuno Viana.

    2010- Participation in Pop Up, Urban Art Festival Lisbon with Nuno Viana.

    2014- Participation in New Generation Artists, Edificio CTT, Lisbon, Video installation.

    2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.

    2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.

    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Prémios
    Architizer A+Awards Winner 2014
    Endereço
    Praça de Luís de Camões nº36, 2ºesq.
    1200-243 Lisboa
    Portugal
    www.guedescruz.com
