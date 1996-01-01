Principal Architects

Biographer – Guedes Cruz Architects

José Guedes Cruz, Architect

1947- Born in Lisbon, Portugal.

1975- Graduated at Lisbon´s Fine-Arts School (ESBAL).

1976- Founder and partnership the architecture firm Atelier do Monte based in Lisbon.

1979-1982- Lecture at the Lisbon´s Fine-Arts School.

1983- Laureate of the “Santarém, a city to defend” prize by the Association Study of Defense Historical-Cultural of Santarém – with the project building of the Bank “Montepio Geral”.

1987- Jury member of the National Architectural Competition.

1991- Laureate of the “Santarém, a city to defend” prize by the Association Study of Defense Historical-Cultural of Santarém – with the project building of the Bank “Nacional Ultramarino”

1999-2001- Member of the National Order of the County Delegates Architects.

2001- Awarded the Honorable Mention of National Prize of Architects "Alexandre Herculano" with the building project Rural Museum of Ponte de Lima.

2004- Founder and partnership the architecture firm Guedes Cruz architects based in Lisbon.

2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.

2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.

César Marques, Architect

1970- Born in Luanda, Angola.

1988-1998- Worked at Manuel Taínha, arch. Studio in Lisbon.

1996- Graduated at Architecture Faculty, Technical University of Lisbon.

1996-1998- Founder and Partnership of Studio of architecture with Alberto Barradas, arch.

1996-1998- Lecture of Design discipline in the Secondary School of Olivais in Lisbon.

1998- Worked at architecture firm Atelier do Monte in Lisbon.

2004- Partnership the achitecture firm Guedes Cruz Architects.

2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.

2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.

Marco Martínez Marinho, Architect

1974- Born in Paris, France.

1998-2000- Founder of Area 84- Experimental and performance arts Studio with Nuno Viana, Pedro Alegria and João Alegria.

2000- Worked at architecture firm Atelier do Monte in Lisbon.

2001- Graduated at Universidade Lusíada de Lisboa.

2004- Partnership the achitecture firm Guedes Cruz Architects.

2008- Participation in Pop Up, Urban Art Festival, Lisbon.

2009- Participation in a Short Film Festival, Quarteto Theater, Lisbon with Nuno Viana.

2010- Participation in Pop Up, Urban Art Festival Lisbon with Nuno Viana.

2014- Participation in New Generation Artists, Edificio CTT, Lisbon, Video installation.

2014- Awarded the A+Award 2014, jury prize and popular choice, in the Institutional Category.

2014- Congratulation of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic, for international promotion of arts and culture.