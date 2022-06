Atelier Base was founded in Lisbon in 2008, by the architects Carlos

Lemos Sequeira and João Caria Lopes, and since then, the idea of reality-specific Architecture with a bold positive attitude is included in every project.

Nowadays having two partners in charge, João Caria Lopes and André Vieira de Castro, Atelier Base keeps searching in every project for its specificity along with a global thinking attitude.

Atelier Base always promotes for each project a reflection about the social context, the program, the budget and for creative ways to experience spaces and materials.