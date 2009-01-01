PRESSRENDER is an architecture visualization office based in Lisbon, Portugal with

works and clients in countries such as Angola, Australia, Austria,

Canada, Belgium, Germany, Mozambique, Portugal, Switzerland and the

United States. With a practice established since 2009, we specialize in

3D graphic arts including modeling, texturing, lighting, animation and

post-production work.

Due to our architecture formation we have the sensitivity to read and

interpret our client's projects, and together with them, we do our

utmost to recreate graphically the atmospheres inherent in those works.

Since 2009 we have developed a workflow that keeps the client fully

aware and in control throughout the creation process despite the

client’s actual geographical position.

Our clients include international real estate companies, pritzker prize

winning architects, landscape architects, marketing agencies, furniture

companies and interior designers.

PRESSRENDER takes care in each and every image we produce and we strive to achieve

excellence in every work we preform, in order to guarantee that our

clients face their highly competitive industries with quality work that

stands out. Hence the expression, 'Press to Impress'.



