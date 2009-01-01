PRESSRENDER is an architecture visualization office based in Lisbon, Portugal with
works and clients in countries such as Angola, Australia, Austria,
Canada, Belgium, Germany, Mozambique, Portugal, Switzerland and the
United States. With a practice established since 2009, we specialize in
3D graphic arts including modeling, texturing, lighting, animation and
post-production work.
Due to our architecture formation we have the sensitivity to read and
interpret our client's projects, and together with them, we do our
utmost to recreate graphically the atmospheres inherent in those works.
Since 2009 we have developed a workflow that keeps the client fully
aware and in control throughout the creation process despite the
client’s actual geographical position.
Our clients include international real estate companies, pritzker prize
winning architects, landscape architects, marketing agencies, furniture
companies and interior designers.
PRESSRENDER takes care in each and every image we produce and we strive to achieve
excellence in every work we preform, in order to guarantee that our
clients face their highly competitive industries with quality work that
stands out. Hence the expression, 'Press to Impress'.
- Áreas servidas
- Lisboa
- Endereço
-
Rua da Junqueira Nº 39 1ºAndar Sala 11
1300-342 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-213622255 www.pressrender.com