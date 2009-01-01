Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

PRESSRENDER
Designer CGI em Lisboa
    • PRESSRENDER is an architecture visualization office based in Lisbon, Portugal with

    works and clients in countries such as Angola, Australia, Austria,

    Canada, Belgium, Germany, Mozambique, Portugal, Switzerland and the

    United States. With a practice established since 2009, we specialize in

    3D graphic arts including modeling, texturing, lighting, animation and

    post-production work.

    Due to our architecture formation we have the sensitivity to read and

    interpret our client's projects, and together with them, we do our

    utmost to recreate graphically the atmospheres inherent in those works.

    Since 2009 we have developed a workflow that keeps the client fully

    aware and in control throughout  the creation process despite the

    client’s actual geographical position. 

    Our clients include international real estate companies, pritzker prize

    winning architects, landscape architects, marketing agencies, furniture

    companies and interior designers.

    PRESSRENDER takes care in each and every image we produce and we strive to achieve

    excellence in every work we preform, in order to guarantee that our

    clients face their highly competitive industries with quality work that

    stands out. Hence the expression, 'Press to Impress'.


    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Endereço
    Rua da Junqueira Nº 39 1ºAndar Sala 11
    1300-342 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-213622255 www.pressrender.com
