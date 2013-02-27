Serôdio, Furtado & Associates has existed since 1985, the result of the ongoing activity of the architect João Serôdio in the field of architectural projects since the late 1950s, for the various companies in which he was a partner. Serôdio & Associates was created as a vehicle for the partnership of João Serôdio and João Pedro Serôdio, and it adopted its current name when Isabel Furtado joined João Pedro Serôdio, and they have carried out joint projects since 1991. The career of João Serôdio lasted for over forty years. It began with a collaboration with João Andersen, then with Agostinho Ricca, of which he was a partner along with the architect José Carlos Magalhães Carneiro, and then since 1969 in partnership with the latter.
This long career led to numerous projects and buildings in portugal, from the minho to the algarve, with such significant works as the boavista housing estate, at Foco, in Porto. Serôdio Furtado & Associates has carried out very diverse projects and works of architecture and urbanism, from buildings dedicated to health and scientific research, collective and individual housing, industrial buildings, hotels, to higher education and secondary education buildings. Its projects have covered the most varied scales, from the design of objects, fixtures and fittings, to largescale urban intervention, both in portugal and abroad. These projects were the result of direct commissions and from public tenders, and have been recognised with national and international awards, in exhibitions and monographs, publications of various types and numerous lectures at home and abroad.
Alongside this considerable professional activity, João Pedro Serôdio has maintained a deep commitment as a lecturer in the Faculty of Architecture at Porto University, where he teaches the “project” module. He is also active in various capacities in the life of the portuguese order of architects.
- 2012 – SELECTED FOR BSI SWISS ARCHITECTURAL AWARDS WITH THE PROJECT “ XAVIER HOUSE” IN PORTO, “HOUSES PINHEIRO MANSO” IN PORTO, CHOCAPALHA WINERY, IN ALENQUER.
- 2011 – PRIZE VILLÉGIATURE 2011 BEST HOTEL ARCHITECTURE IN EUROPE – REFURBISHMENT AND ENLARGEMENT OF HOTEL DOURO 41, IN QUINTA DAS FONTAINHAS, CASTELO DE PAIVA, PORTUGAL.
- 2010 – 2ND PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR URBAN LAND DIVISION PROJECT AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT WORKS IN AVENIDA NUN’ÁLVARES, PORTO,
- CO-AUTHORSHIP WITH NUNO BRANDÃO DA COSTA E CARLOS PRATA 307. 582,00 M2.
- 2009 – 1ST PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR I3S – INSTITUTE OF HEALTH RESEARCH AND INVESTIGATION, UNIVERSITY OF PORTO.
- 2009 – 2ND PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE RENEWAL OF CHAVES MOVIE THEATRE AND CREATION OF MULTI PURPOSE CENTER.
- 2009 – HONORABLE MENTION IN THE COMPETITION “ARTES GRAÇA MORAIS ART CENTER”, VILA FLOR.
- 2008 – AWARD FOR BEST BUILDING PROJECT IN LISBON REAL ESTATE EXHIBITION – SIL 2008, WITH THE PROJECT DOURO 41, HOTEL AND VILLAS,
- QUINTA DAS FONTAÍNHAS IN CASTELO DE PAIVA.
- 2003 – SELECTED FOR FAD AWARDS WITH THE PROJECT “ TWO
- APARTMENTS BLOCKS”, PORTO.
- 2003 – HONORABLE MENTION FOR THE PROJECT TO REMODEL AND EXPAND THE LISBON GERMAN SCHOOL DESIGN COMPETITION, PORTUGAL.
- 2001 – 1ST PRIZE IN THE RESTRICTED COMPETITION FOR THE
- INSTALLATIONS AT QUINTA DO FOJO.
- 2000 – 1ST PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE UNIVERSITY RESIDENCE BUILDING III AT THE CAMPUS II, UNIVERSITY OF COIMBRA.
- 2000 – 3RD PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR CONVERSION OF TELES FACTORY, CO-AUTHORSHIP WIHT CRISTINA GUEDES, FRANCISCO VIEIRA DE CAMPOS AND PAULO PROVIDÊNCIA.
- 1997 – 3RD PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION “INDUSTRIAL MUSEUM AND TANNERY CENTRE” IN GUIMARÃES.
- 1993 – 1ST PRIZE IN THE RESTRICTED COMPETITION FOR THE CENTRAL CLUSTER OF THE MAIA CAMPLEX OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PARK, MAIA, PORTUGAL
- 1992 – 3RD PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE REFURBISHMENT OF BOLHÃO MARKET IN PORTO, PORTUGAL.
- 1992 – HONORABLE MENTION IN THE COMPETITION “NATIONAL ARCHITECTURE AWARD “ FOR THEIR EARLY WORKS.
- 1990 – 3RD PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION “TIME OF ARCHITECTURE”, ORGANIZED BY THE NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE MEETINGS “CULTURE AND DEVELOPMENT”, JOINTLY WITH THE ARCHITECTS VASCO MENDIA ARAÚJO, LUÍS PEREIRA,PEDRO CORTESÃO AND PAULO SECO
- 1989 – 2ND PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE CULTURAL CENTRE AND DOMINICAN CONVENT IN LISBON JOINTLY WITH THE ARCHITECTS VASCO MENDIA ARAÚJO AND LUÍS PEREIRA.
- 1989 – HONORABLE MENTION IN THE COMPETITION “ROYAL
- ACADEMY OF LONDON IN 1989, WITH OASIS PROJECT “ HABITAÇÃO EM LUGAR INÓSPITO” IN “SEVENTH RIBA INTERNATIONAL STUDENT COMPETITION”,JOINTLY WITH THE ARCHITECTS NUNO GRANDE.
- 2002 – 2ND PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE ABEL SALAZAR
- BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE INSTITUTE, PORTO
- 2002 – 1ST PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF COIMBRA, CENTRE FOR NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGIES APPLIED TO HEALTH, COIMBRA,PORTUGAL.
- 2001 – 1ST PRIZE IN THE COMPETITION FOR THE TEACHING SUB-UNIT 3 AT THE FACULTY OF HEALTH, UNIVERSITY OF COIMBRA.
- Endereço
-
Rua Nossa Senhora de Fátima nº 449
4050-428 Porto
Portugal
+351-226095965 www.serodiofurtado.com