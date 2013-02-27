Serôdio, Furtado & Associates has existed since 1985, the result of the ongoing activity of the architect João Serôdio in the field of architectural projects since the late 1950s, for the various companies in which he was a partner. Serôdio & Associates was created as a vehicle for the partnership of João Serôdio and João Pedro Serôdio, and it adopted its current name when Isabel Furtado joined João Pedro Serôdio, and they have carried out joint projects since 1991. The career of João Serôdio lasted for over forty years. It began with a collaboration with João Andersen, then with Agostinho Ricca, of which he was a partner along with the architect José Carlos Magalhães Carneiro, and then since 1969 in partnership with the latter.

This long career led to numerous projects and buildings in portugal, from the minho to the algarve, with such significant works as the boavista housing estate, at Foco, in Porto. Serôdio Furtado & Associates has carried out very diverse projects and works of architecture and urbanism, from buildings dedicated to health and scientific research, collective and individual housing, industrial buildings, hotels, to higher education and secondary education buildings. Its projects have covered the most varied scales, from the design of objects, fixtures and fittings, to largescale urban intervention, both in portugal and abroad. These projects were the result of direct commissions and from public tenders, and have been recognised with national and international awards, in exhibitions and monographs, publications of various types and numerous lectures at home and abroad.

Alongside this considerable professional activity, João Pedro Serôdio has maintained a deep commitment as a lecturer in the Faculty of Architecture at Porto University, where he teaches the “project” module. He is also active in various capacities in the life of the portuguese order of architects.