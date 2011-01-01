Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

PLURIESCALA – ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E DESIGN LDA
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Avaliações (1)
Projetos

    Sustainable Art and Design for public spaces
    Sustainable Art and Design for public spaces

    The PLURIESCALA – ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E DESIGN Company was established with the intend of creating multidisciplinary projects on several scales of intervention, in the areas of Architecture, Urban Planning, Landscape Architecture, Art and Design.

    PLURIESCALA is an open work group that includes the participation of artists in the areas of sculpture, fine arts, design and image. Also focuses on partnerships with universities, aiming to encourage and support municipalities in the process of applying for European funds and in gathering private funds, with the objective of promoting and encouraging urban valorisation, particularly in emerging areas such as Lighting Design, Public Art and Urban Design.

    Facing each project as a unique opportunity to promote quality architecture and urban design, PLURIESCALA considers the enrichment of public space as an important factor in cities development and creation of new urban references.

    Please take a look to our bilingual 2011 portfolio and feel free to contact us to discuss any work possibility: http://www.pluriescala.com/documents/presentation...

    - How to revitalize your city

    - How to create a powerful urban image

    - Creating unforgettable public spaces in you city

    Serviços
    ARCHITECTURE | URBAN PLANNING | LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE | PUBLIC ART | URBAN DESIGN | LIGHTING DESIGN | CULTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY | CITY IMAGE CONSULTING | WATER FEATURES DESIGN
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Endereço
    Rua Sousa Martins, nº5-1ºDto
    1050-217 L Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-213161276 www.pluriescala.com

