tridesign
Paisagistas de interiores em Parede
    Tridesign, which for more than two decades has been dedicated to the creation and design of exclusive and tailor-made pieces, as well as end-to-end projects, including selection and supply of the most diverse building materials, furniture and interior decoration, with the best and higher standards of rigour and quality, delivers turnkey projects for any type of area, such as Architecture, Engineering and Construction Management and Supervision. 

    Over the years gained the solid trust of segments like Hotels, Offices, Stores, Residences and Public Equipment, being usually involved in the manufacture and/ or construction at various levels

    Mastering the art and core business of Interior Decoration, bets on keeping the commitment of offering full services to demanding customers nationwide.

    tridesign studio improved living

    scd@tridesignst.com

    Áreas servidas
    Portugal
    Endereço
    2775 Parede
    Portugal
    +351-914074094
