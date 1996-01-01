Sérgio Gomes

EN Presently he lives and works in Oporto, where he was born in 1978. Since his father and paternal grandfather worked has carpenters, he had contact at an early age with the art of carpentry. In 1996, in addition to his activity as a carpenter, he had training in the area of technical and three-dimensional design. In 2001 he founded his own Company “Sérgio Gomes” where he would personally produce hundreds of design/furniture pieces for several national and international design agents of which we highlight the following: Christian Hass, Gonçalo Campos, Rui Alves, Filipe Alarcão, Damas de Xangai studio … In 2011, at the event Exporthome, he launched his first collection of designer pieces “Eclectic by Sérgio Gomes”. In that same event, his brand was selected as one of the brands eligible for the design prize. Still in 2011, he participated in the international event “Maison & Object” by invitation of the organization and ever since his “works” have been sold to several countries around the world. In 2012 he participated once again in the international event “Maison & Object” but this time he was invited to stay in the area reserved for creators and artists. In 2015, Sérgio Gomes was selected as one of the brands eligible for the design prize “MOBIS” Presently “Sérgio Gomes” continues to develop his work concept, designing and manufacturing unique pieces in very limited quantities. All of his pieces are signed by himself in order to ensure their authenticity… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. PT Nasceu no Porto em 1978, atualmente vive e trabalha no Porto. Desde muito novo tomou contato com a arte da marcenaria, uma vez que o seu pai e seu avô paterno eram marceneiros de profissão. Em 1996 fez formação na area do design tecnico e tridimensional, paralelamente a sua atividade enquanto marceneiro. Em 2001 fundou a sua Empresa “Sérgio Gomes” onde viria, ele mesmo, a produzir centenas de peças de design / mobiliario para diversos agentes do design nacional e internacional dos quais destacamos nomes como; Christian Hass, Gonçalo Campos, Rui Alves, Filipe Alarcão, Damas de Xangai studio … Em 2011 lançou a sua primeira coleção de peças de autor “Eclectic by Sérgio Gomes”, no evento Exporthome! Nesse mesmo evento viu a sua marca ser uma das marcas selecionadas ao prémio de design. Ainda em 2011 participou no evento internacional “Maison & Object” a convite da organização e desde então as suas “obras” tem sido comercializadas para diversos países mundiais. Em 2012 voltou a participar no evento internacional “Maison & Object” mas desta vez já na area reservada a criadores e Artistas. Em 2015 foi nomeado ao prémio “mobis 2015″ O maior e mais prestigiado evento nacional. Atualmente “Sérgio Gomes” continua a desenvolver o seu conceito de trabalho, desenhando e produzindo peças únicas, de forma artesanal e em quantidades muito limitadas… Todas as suas peças são assinadas por si, por forma a garantir a sua autenticidade.. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Sérgio Gomes about the Company

EN There are not two people alike, there are not two brands alike, at “Sérgio Gomes ” there are not two pieces alike… This is my main goal, to produce exclusivity, awaken emotions, create expectations, provoke surprise and generate feelings. Each one of my pieces reflects a particular feeling, where the manufacturing details resulting from their unique and manual production process can be appreciated. The uniqueness of my pieces is the result of my many years of experience and knowledge as well as of the traditional production methods used in their creation. Let yourself be delighted by this symbiosis of design and art that my pieces have to offer… “ Sérgio Gomes ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… PT “Não existem duas pessoas iguais, não existem duas marcas iguais, na “Sérgio Gomes” não existem duas peças iguais… Esta é a minha principal missão , produzir exclusividade, despertar emoções, criar expectativa, causar surpresa, gerar sentimentos. Cada uma das minhas peças traduz um sentimento próprio, onde se podem apreciar detalhes de construção, pormenores que resultam de um processo único e manual de produção. A exclusividade das minhas peças é resultado de muitos anos de experiência e conhecimento e da forma tradicional como são trabalhadas. Deixe-se encantar por esta simbiose de design e arte que as minhas peças tem para lhe oferecer…” Sérgio Gomes