NEO is a design studio and brand established by Portuguese and Germany based Industrial Designer Rodrigo Vairinhos. NEO’s design philosophy aims in creating a concept of everyday products with a strong character, whose design language(s) and quality are clearly seen on the creations of the designer Rodrigo Vairinho s. Those creations unify functionality and aesthetics wi thout lacking elegance and freshness, mirroring at best our contemporary pa norama. NEO’s products are constantly designed in order to satisfy the needs of the contemporary user whose expectations go beyond t he traditional “parameters” appealing for “style” and quality at all levels, reason why NEO maintains a constant commitment to research, in novation and internationalism, transmitting “industrial culture” and development all over the world. NEO experiments as well new ways of communication, explor ing new design directions with projects concerning indoor / outdoor environments, approaching different languages, targeting different c ultures, backgrounds and different attitudes. In March 2014 NEO opens its new studio in Cologne