Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
NEO design studios
Designers de iluminação em Köln
Visão geral 2Projetos (2) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • PRINT, NEO design studios NEO design studios CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    PRINT, NEO design studios NEO design studios CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    PRINT, NEO design studios NEO design studios CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    +1
    PRINT
    THE LOVERS, NEO design studios NEO design studios CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    THE LOVERS, NEO design studios NEO design studios CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    THE LOVERS, NEO design studios NEO design studios CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    +5
    THE LOVERS

    NEO is a design studio and brand established by Portuguese  and Germany based Industrial Designer Rodrigo Vairinhos. NEO’s design philosophy aims in creating a concept of everyday products with a strong character, whose design language(s) and quality are clearly seen on the creations of the designer Rodrigo Vairinho s. Those creations unify functionality and aesthetics wi thout lacking elegance and freshness, mirroring at best our contemporary pa norama. NEO’s products are constantly designed in order to satisfy the needs of the contemporary user whose expectations go beyond t he traditional “parameters” appealing for “style” and quality at all levels, reason why NEO maintains a constant commitment to research, in novation and internationalism, transmitting “industrial culture” and development all over the world. NEO experiments as well new ways of communication, explor ing new design directions with projects concerning indoor / outdoor environments, approaching different languages, targeting different c ultures, backgrounds and different attitudes. In March 2014 NEO opens its new studio in Cologne

    Áreas servidas
    Köln
    Endereço
    Wiener Platz 2 (1.OG)
    51065 Köln
    Alemanha
    +49-22164062375 www.neo-studios.de
      Add SEO element