M. Campos Silva Estofos Unipessoal Lda
Mobiliário e acessórios em Paredes
    In the result of years of work in the design industry, we only have to offer exclusive products and customized pieces thanks to our artisans’ skills, combining the techniques of industrial production, always resorting to the use of high quality materials and paying true attention to detail.

    Focusing on the overall quality of the raw materials: wood, leather and fabric used in our upholstered furniture are from the best suppliers and the padding is always done by skilled craftsmen. Our commitment to quality is visible through each piece.

    Áreas servidas
    PT e Europa
    Endereço
    Rua da Zona Industrial de Lordelo100
    4580 565 Paredes
    Portugal
    +351-255872522 www.bowandarrow-upholstery.com
