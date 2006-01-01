Menos é Mais Arquitectos is the office created in Oporto in 1994 by Cristina Guedes and Francisco Vieira de Campos.Both graduated from Oporto School (FAUP), Francisco Vieira de Campos worked with Eduardo Souto de Moura (1989-1991) and Cristina Guedes with Álvaro Siza (1991).They both teach, FVC (FAUP) and CG (FAULP), and have been invited to critics at Mendrisio Architecture Academy and ETH Zurich, Switzerland, TUWien, Austria and dARQ-FCTUC, Coimbra, Portugal.

Their main works are programmatic responses related to specific contexts, such as Quinta do Vallado Winnery and Wine Hotel, Gaia Cablecar, ReOrdering of the Public Spaces of Social Housing Blocks in Oporto and Archipelago Contemporary Art Centre in Azores, Portugal.

They have been invited for international lectures, workshops, seminars and exhibits at Dublin, Grenoble, Salamanca, Milan, Cádiz, Oporto, Lisbon, São Paulo, New York, Napoles, Nancy, Ayamonte, Mantua, Viena, Dubrovnik, Zagreb, Valencia, Montevideo, Barcelona, Logroño, Santiago de Compostela, Bochum, Venice. They have also taken part in both national and international award juries. Cristina Guedes acted as Commissary of Portugal at the IX BIAU New Geographies.

They took part in national and international exhibits, such as “La Biennale di Venezia - The 15th International Architecture Exhibition ", in Venice (2016), Mies van der Rohe Award Exhibition”, in Barcelona (2015), "Transforming cityscapes - awarded works VIII IberoAmerican Architecture Biennial", in Sevilha, Lisboa, Panamá and Washington (2013-2014), “Porto Poetic” at the Triennale di Milano (2013), “VIII BIAU”, in Cádiz, (2012), “Premis FAD 2012”, in Barcelona (2012), “Portugal Criativo.JPG”, in Barcelona (2011),the “34th World Congress Of Vine And Wine” promoted by the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) in Oporto (2011), Lisbon Architecture Triennale – Let’s talk about houses, in Lisbon (2010), “Mies van der Rohe Award Exhibition”, in Barcelona (2009), the “7th International Architecture Biennial, in São Paulo (2007), “Portugal Now Country Positions in Architecture and Urbanism” in New York (2007), “VI IberoAmerican Architecture Biennial”, in Lisbon (2007), Individual Exhibition REUNIÃO DE OBRA – Norte - #003 Tema: Indústria – Alfândega do Porto, (2006), “V IberoAmerican Architecture Biennial”, in Montevideo (2006), and “Metaflux” in the 9th International Architecture Biennial in Venice (2004).