Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Francisco Nogueira Architectural Photography
Fotógrafos em Lisboa
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium

    • FRANCISCO NOGUEIRA (b. 1985) is an Architectural Photographer based in Lisbon.

    Always interested in arts and images, he graduated in Architecture (FA-UTL, Lisbon) in 2008, and started that same year working as a photographer. In 2010 he was awarded the scholarship INOV Contacto to work in Ventura Valcarce Architects in Barcelona. Back to Lisbon later that year he started his own photography studio working with clients and magazines in Portugal and abroad. His work focuses mainly on architecture, but also on advertising, portrait, product and travel photography. His editorial clients include DOMUS Magazine and The New York Times. In 2013 he published the book As Roças de São Tomé e Príncipe, written by architects Duarte Pape and Rodrigo Rebelo de Andrade, published by Tinta-da-China. His work is represented in private collections such as the PLMJ Foundation and has participated in several group exhibitions. He is now preparing his first solo exhibition.

    Endereço
    R. Maria Luísa Holstein 15 sala 14
    1300-388 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-914110014 www.francisconogueira.com
      Add SEO element