FRANCISCO NOGUEIRA (b. 1985) is an Architectural Photographer based in Lisbon.

Always interested in arts and images, he graduated in Architecture (FA-UTL, Lisbon) in 2008, and started that same year working as a photographer. In 2010 he was awarded the scholarship INOV Contacto to work in Ventura Valcarce Architects in Barcelona. Back to Lisbon later that year he started his own photography studio working with clients and magazines in Portugal and abroad. His work focuses mainly on architecture, but also on advertising, portrait, product and travel photography. His editorial clients include DOMUS Magazine and The New York Times. In 2013 he published the book As Roças de São Tomé e Príncipe, written by architects Duarte Pape and Rodrigo Rebelo de Andrade, published by Tinta-da-China. His work is represented in private collections such as the PLMJ Foundation and has participated in several group exhibitions. He is now preparing his first solo exhibition.