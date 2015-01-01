Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Designers em São João Da Madeira
    Revestimento de Parede - Dª. Maria
    Revestimento de Parede - Dª. Maria
    Mesinha de Apoio - D. Afonso
    Mesinha de Apoio - D. Afonso
    Revestimento de Parede - D. Dinis
    Revestimento de Parede - D. Dinis
    Revestimento de Parede - D. Sebastião
    Revestimento de Parede - D. Sebastião
    Bar D. Dinis
    Bar D. Dinis
    Mesa D. Afonso
    Mesa D. Afonso, Mr. Doe Mr. Doe Sala de jantarMesas
    Mesa D. Afonso
    Mostrar todos os 8 projetos

    Mr Doe invites us to rediscover and experience classical concepts, some lost in history, turning them into unique and exclusive environments. Owner of an outstanding personality and insatiable curiosity, he shares his memories, materializing them into design pieces.

    Mr Doe became respected and admired, captivating us with his very own intimate perspective about the issues he addresses. In his first adventure, he presents us with a very important issue of the history of Europe in the Modern Age, the Portuguese Monarchy. Thus from his early sketches, the collection - Dinastia - was born.

    Serviços
    Design de Mobiliário e Revestimentos de parede
    Áreas servidas
    São João da Madeira
    Endereço
    3700-204 São João Da Madeira
    Portugal
    meetmisterdoe.com
