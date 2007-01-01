Maria Bruno Néo was born in Lisbon,1985. She opened her big brown eyes and started observing the world around her to learn as much she could.

–Soon developed a critical thinking, and curiosity about the world and how things were done. That led her to read as much as she could, trying to build opinions on several matters.

–She started travelling very young with her family, being exposed to several cultures and traditions very early.

–Her father brought the interest in the creative areas while the rationality of sciences came from her mother.

–This little bit of everything is brought in every project that she does, she tries to mix rationality with feelings and tradition, so the projects become part of people’s life.