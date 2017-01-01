I am a portuguese Landscape Architect. Besides allowing me to get to know all kinds of projects from Landscape Architecture to interior design and also many interesting professionals on the field, writing for homify allows me to develop a critical way of thinking towards different options and design ideas.
I like to travel the world to get to know different cultures and also different landscapes and projects, which could later be a source of inspiration, with homify I can explore some of these things from my desk.
- Áreas servidas
- Portugal e Berlin
- Endereço
-
Holländerstraße 34
13407 Berlin
Portugal