INSIGHT – Interior Architecture and Design
Arquitetos de interiores em Lisboa
    "Pied-à-terre" in Lisbon

    After ten years working at the renowned Maria José Salavisa Studio, in December 2007 Paula Gomes and Silvia Ramos decided to open their own Office, supported by a solid cultural and artistic training and their degrees in Interior Architecture at ESAD from the Ricardo Espírito Santo e Silva Foundation.The office has developed Interior Projects for residential, commercial and ephemeral areas, which include the Interior Architecture Project, Project Implementation and Construction Management.Special attention is paid both to the personality and experience of those who will inhabit the environments created by Insight so that the final result is the realization of their customers dreams.The choice of noble materials, furniture studied in detail and contemporary works of art are attributes that distinguish their body of work.Their success is also explained by customer confidence and satisfaction in home remodelling projects, which is supported by Insight's high standards and approach to systematically valuing Construction Management throughout all phases with a scrupulous attention to detail.

    Serviços
    • ARQUITECTURA DE INTERIORES
    • Design de Interiores
    • Design
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Endereço
    Rua da Quintinha,31
    1200-366 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-210990458 www.in-sight.pt
