Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio
Arquitetos em Ferragudo
Visão geral 12Projetos (12) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (5)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Galeria Vasco da Gama 26, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Espaços comerciais
    Galeria Vasco da Gama 26, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Espaços comerciais
    Galeria Vasco da Gama 26, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Espaços comerciais
    +19
    Galeria Vasco da Gama 26
    Villa Petra - Carvoeiro, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Casas unifamilares
    Villa Petra - Carvoeiro, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Casas unifamilares
    Villa Petra - Carvoeiro, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Casas unifamilares
    +15
    Villa Petra - Carvoeiro
    CASA DOS ABRAÇOS, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Casas modernas
    CASA DOS ABRAÇOS, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Casas modernas
    CASA DOS ABRAÇOS, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Corredores, halls e escadas modernos
    +17
    CASA DOS ABRAÇOS
    CASA DA PAZ, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Salas de jantar modernas
    CASA DA PAZ, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Salas de jantar modernas
    CASA DA PAZ, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Salas de jantar modernas
    +12
    CASA DA PAZ
    CASA ARCO IRIS, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Piscinas modernas
    CASA ARCO IRIS, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Salas de jantar modernas
    CASA ARCO IRIS, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Cozinhas modernas
    +9
    CASA ARCO IRIS
    CASA ÂNCORA, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Salas de estar modernas
    CASA ÂNCORA, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Salas de estar modernas
    CASA ÂNCORA, MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT Architects Studio Salas de estar modernas
    +8
    CASA ÂNCORA
    Mostrar todos os 12 projetos

    Every project is unique because it is the materialisation of someone's dream and there are no two dreams alike. The Studio strives to provide our clients with the confidence in believing in their dreams and in our ability to transform them into reality using our experience and know-how.


    In our work, linear geometries merry the fluidity of curves of movement. Duotone and opposition of a few selected materials create a balanced harmonic play. A feeling of calmness dresses the comfort of a sober luxury ambience. The space is essential yet never bare, the atmosphere is intimate with a light touch of femininity, normally absent in other contemporary minimalistic architectonic projects.


    Serviços
    • Architecture
    • interior architecture
    • interior design
    • residential architecture
    • interior architecture design
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal e International
    Prémios
    Casa 103 – A+ Award Popular Choice Winner
    Endereço
    Escadinhas do Arade 6
    8400-238 Ferragudo
    Portugal
    +351-282431083 marleneuldschmidt.com

    Avaliações

    Alexandra Jacinto
    há cerca de 5 anos
    Abilio Candeias
    há mais de 4 anos
    Ana Filipa Santos
    há cerca de 5 anos
    Mostrar todas as 5 avaliações
      Add SEO element

      homify - transforme a sua casa

      4.5

      Navegue por milhões de fotos com a app da homify!

      FAÇA DOWNLOAD DA APP GRÁTIS
      Não, obrigado