Based in Lisbon, nn.arq | arquitectos is an architecture and urban design office, primarily focused on delivering a concept based architectural product. Our main objective is to conceive, develop and deliver the best solution for our clients, keeping in mind, during the whole process, the previously defined cost/benefit parameters. Our approach to the programmatic and functional essences of each building are unique, always aiming for a strong image and identity of the final result. With a +10 year experience, nn.arq | arquitectos is able to respond to any high end building demand, managing all stages and teams, from conception to completion.