nn.arq | arquitectos
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Avaliações (2)
    • Campifarma HQ, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos Espaços de restauração minimalistas
    Campifarma HQ
    Casa Anipedro, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos Espaços de trabalho minimalistas
    Casa Anipedro
    Casa BCC, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos
    Casa BCC
    Casa S.Iria, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos
    Casa S.Iria, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos Janelas e portas minimalistas
    Casa S.Iria
    Casa CD, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos Espaços
    Casa CD, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos Espaços
    Casa CD
    Edifício Rato65, nn.arq | arquitectos nn.arq | arquitectos
    Edifício Rato65

    Based in Lisbon, nn.arq | arquitectos is an architecture and urban design office, primarily focused on  delivering a concept based architectural product. Our main objective is to conceive, develop and deliver the best solution for our clients, keeping in mind, during the whole process, the previously defined cost/benefit parameters. Our approach to the programmatic and functional essences of each building are unique, always aiming for a strong image and identity of the final result. With a +10 year experience, nn.arq | arquitectos is able to respond to any high end building demand, managing all stages and teams, from conception to completion.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Endereço
    Av. Óscar Monteiro Torres, 49B
    1000-219 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-966213569 www.nnarq.com

    Avaliações

    SolidZenith Lda
    há 6 meses
    Fat ela
    Innovators
    há cerca de 4 anos
