A Moon House valoriza uma imagem contemporânea , leve , e o conceito elementar que permite ao tecido ser o protagonista .

É interpretado como produto final , por si só, sem ser associado a algum género especifico de decoração ou lifestyle.

The fabric is interesting for all its inherent characteristics: yearns, texture, pattern and colour. When combined they give a stimulating, innovative and desirable end result.

This is our aim: to offer the best.