Moon – Tecidos e Papeis de Parede Lda
Designers de interiores e decoradores em Funchal
    • A Moon House valoriza uma imagem contemporânea , leve , e o conceito elementar que permite ao tecido ser o protagonista .
    É interpretado como produto final , por si só, sem ser associado a algum género especifico de decoração ou lifestyle.

    The fabric is interesting for all its inherent characteristics: yearns, texture, pattern and colour. When combined they give a stimulating, innovative and desirable end result.
    This is our aim: to offer the best.

    Serviços
    • Interior Design
    • Consultadoria
    • venda de Tecidos e Papeis de Parede.
    Áreas servidas
    Funchal
    Endereço
    Rua Princesa D. Amélia nrº 26
    9000-019 Funchal
    Portugal
    +351-919562842
