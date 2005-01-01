Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

PAULO MERLINI ARCHITECTS
Arquitetos em Gondomar
Novo projeto
    Highly motivated by our personal motto US IS MORE, our main concern is to create spaces that give people the right stimuli, positively influencing their homeostatic levels. The speed imposed in the last hundred and fifty years has sent us apart of our natural evolving speed. We can no longer ignore the fact that we´re living trapped in bodies that aren´t prepared for this new ever growing reality dominated by architecture. As such, as creators of this new world, we have the obligation to adapt external space to our bodies and not the other way around. For that, here at the office we focus on the knowledge of the human body, mainly on the response of the human brain to exterior stimuli. 

    We think our works as pieces of positive manipulation of the human brain.

    Endereço
    Praça Manuel Guedes, 191, 3 AJ
    4420-193 Gondomar
    Portugal
    +351-912579791 www.paulomerlini.com

    Avaliações

    Nuno Pinheiro Nuno Pinheiro
    Trabalhar com o gabinete Paulo Merlini Architects, foi uma experiência única. A nossa loja, MR&MRS WHITE, ficou linda, com um design diferente, vanguardista, elegante e distinto, criando uma harmonia perfeita. Recomendo vivamente o nosso Arquitecto Paulo Merlini.
    há mais de 5 anos
    Data do projeto: Abril 2015
