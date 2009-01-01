Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Reflexões Contemporary Design
Designers de interiores e decoradores em Almancil
    Project in Quinta do Lago
    Project in Quinta do Lago, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design
    Project in Quinta do Lago, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design
    +18
    Project in Quinta do Lago
    Project in Praia da Luz
    Project in Praia da Luz, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design
    Project in Praia da Luz, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design
    +20
    Project in Praia da Luz
    Project Monterei
    Project Monterei, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design Casas
    Project Monterei, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design Casas
    +17
    Project Monterei
    Project Showhouse
    Project Showhouse, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design
    Project Showhouse, Reflexões Contemporary Design Reflexões Contemporary Design
    +18
    Project Showhouse

    The Reflexões collection of exclusive designer furniture and lighting includes world famous names such as Poliform, Flexform, Vitra, Rimadesio, Riva, Paola Lenti, Casamilano, Gervasoni, Linteloo, Lambert, Varenna kitchens and Agape bathrooms.

    A wide range of items is permanently on display in our showroom. From the finest Italian and Dutch sofas to fabulous exterior furniture from Manutti, Royal Botania, Coro and Kettal. From the most original handmade lighting and contemporary rugs to WMF kitchenware, bedlinen and towels. 

    We offer a bespoke interior design service providing a comprehensive choice of items to create a stylish, contemporary home.

    Serviços
    • Interior Design
    • Shop/Showroom
    • Curtains/Upholstery
    • Wardrobes/Kitchens
    Áreas servidas
    • Algarve
    • Portugal
    • Other European Countries
    • Angola
    Endereço
    Rua do Comércio, Centro O Tradicional
    8135-126 Almancil
    Portugal
    +351-289393500 www.reflexoes.com
