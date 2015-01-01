Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Visão geral 1Projetos (1) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Juncal Parish Hall, atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma
    Juncal Parish Hall, atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma
    Juncal Parish Hall, atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma
    +26
    Juncal Parish Hall

    The atelier Jordana Tomé Vitor Quaresma is a collective and multidisciplinary work structure created in 2011 to develop project of architecture, urban planning and design. The office aims to be a space of reflexion, discussion and production that, with the contribution of the various stakeholders, seeks to offer a solution tailored to each project.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Setúbal, Lisboa, e Leiria
    Endereço
    Rua da Alegria 25 3º
    1250-005 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-216079899 www.jtvq-atelier.com
      Add SEO element