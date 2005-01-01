Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
KitchensMatters
Designers de cozinhas em Milton Keynes
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium

    • Kitchen Matters was established in 2005 and has quickly gone on to become the benchmark for fitted kitchens in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. Working with the most respected names in the business and backed by a solid team of highly experienced professionals, you can rest assured that your beautifully designed kitchen will be installed to the highest standards and to your full satisfaction.

    It’s no surprise that we have become the default choice for the design, supply and installation of quality designer fitted kitchens in Milton Keynes and surrounding counties of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. We are able to supply kitchens all over the UK.  Our inspiring displays showcase the very latest in kitchen design, appliances and beautifully crafted worktops. And whenever you’re ready, give myself or Jon a call on 01908 233 333 to book a no-obligation consultation. 

    Amol Karnik

    Áreas servidas
    Milton Keynes
    Endereço
    KITCHEN MATTERS 12A DUCKWORTH COURT
    MK6 2RX Milton Keynes
    Reino Unido
    +44-1908233333 www.kitchenmatters.co.uk
      Add SEO element