Suricata Design Studio
Designers em Porto
    Point Wall Hangers
    Second Clock
    I Do! Lamp

    We are a collective of designers with a studio located in downtown Porto.

    Going through a normal process of growth, development, and training statement continues to maturity and acquired professional experience with direct involvement in projects of national and international scope, highlighting areas such as automotive design, Product, TIC and Packaging. Our creativity has been demonstrated in work done for diferent areas of Product Design and Graphic Design. Through a structure created of partners, we can respond to requests from any creative scope. We embrace this challenge, where we want express and nourish our convictions and aspirations as creative.

    Serviços
    Design Produto | Design Gráfico | Packaging
    Áreas servidas
    Porto
    Prémios
    • IF Design Award´s
    • | A´Design Award | Nominated German Design Award | Finalist Dress Me Up
    Endereço
    4000-296 Porto
    Portugal
    www.suricatastudio.com
