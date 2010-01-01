Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Pablo Pita Architects
Arquitetos em Porto
    Casa Quinze
    Casa Maternidade
    Casa Boavista

    PABLO PITA is a Porto-based architecture partnership between Pablo Rebelo and Pedro Pita established in 2010. Their different working background allows them to take in charge every challenge, seeking the balance between the strong-concepted approach and the filigreed intervention that any site demands. That pursuit results in a nonrestrictive study covering every art form, always heading towards to the client needs.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Porto
    Prémios
    • 2012. 1º Prémio. Concurso Badel Block. Zagreb Croácia / 2010. Prémio AICO para Casa do Souto / 2017. 2º Prémio. Concurso Terminal Intermodal de Campanhã. Porto
    • / 2014. 2º Prémio Concurso Quinta de Baixo das Águas do Porto. Porto / 2016. Menção Honrosa. Concurso Nova Faculdade de Architectura. Aarhus Dinamarca
    Endereço
    Rua Augusto Rosa 39
    4000-101 Porto
    Portugal
    pablopita.com
