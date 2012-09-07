CORREIA/RAGAZZI ARQUITECTOS pursues quality through its project’s innovation and rigor, believing that architecture is a process of synthesis; an extraordinary process that ends in a material good, which embodies different factors, material and immaterial, such as the interpretation of a site, the identification of a scale problem, or the intervention of materials as their plasticity has great importance in our work. Fundamental is, also, the identification and domain of its constructive logics.

We elaborate projects in the vast field of architecture resulting from the product of a dynamic team consisting of experienced professionals and young architects with desire and motivation; projects in areas such as residential (single or multi-familly), commercial, civic buildings, education or even urban plans, including, particularly over this last years, rehabilitations of existent housing or commercial spaces of recent construction or integrated into protected or even heritage areas.

Each work is unique, regardless its dimension or budget. Therefore, we invest in relations based on mutual trust between us and our clients. Convinced one is entering subjective fields of different cultural contexts, we seek to converge the will of our clients and our professional ethics.

For we believe the quality of a work reflects the clients that promote it.