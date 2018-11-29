About us

HMD Interiors is a proud family-owned Portuguese company. Based in the city of Oporto, we have been building our expertise in designing, producing and distributing high-end furniture all over the globe, for over 25 years.

We are always in a constant search for the best solutions for varied projects with the aim of covering all the indispensable necessities of the hospitality industry. Our goal is to provide our clients with furniture and upholstery solutions in a cost-effective manner while ensuring that they retrieve the best quality products.

HMD’s furniture collections focus on a smart-design with clean and sleek lines that complete in an efficient manner any environment and room, due to the customization options and a wide range of materials and fabrics.