10 Reasons To Be An Architect

1. It's a lifestyle, not a job. Architects usually tend to think about architecture all the time. Not just in big projects or special buildings, but in every little thing wherever they go. Architect goes somewhere and already begins to look for materials, finishes, shapes, lighting, etc. If you are going on a trip, you are already planning and imagining the buildings you would like to visit. Probably 90% of all the books you buy are always in architecture. 2. People respect architects. Even though most of them do not fully understand what we do, there is a general perception that we are ethical and responsible; And that we will make the right decision for your benefit. This is part of the reason that the architect is often chosen as a vocation for main characters in TV and film. Architects are not usually seen as driven by financial rewards as medical or unscrupulous as lawyers. 3. Work is always engaging. Architects are not only artists, since they have to approach construction technology and planning. They always involve themselves with constructive materials and methods; And are required to meet the demands of the public on building performance, which includes energy consumption and other environmental issues. Architects create new concepts in design that feed the construction every day, in addition to influencing tastes, attitudes and customs. Architecture is one of the few professions that is never monotonous. 4. Artistic freedom and personal expression. As architects, we are endowed with certain parameters that help guide the direction of our projects. We have the capacity for criticism and discernment. However, we have the freedom to exercise artistic creativity on those parameters. We have sensitivity and common sense. If there are 10 architects with the same client and the design parameters are the same, there will probably be 10 different solutions. Ever. 5. You can be your own boss. In addition to being able to have your own company, the architect can provide services to third parties in any type or size of project. You can also participate in contests, perform works or even earn commissions for your projects and specifications. There is no other profession to achieve similar amplitudes. A team of three architects is able to design and direct the construction of a shopping center with more than 1.0.0 square meters. 6. There are tangible (and even euphoric) results! Any architect can see a building functioning exactly as he imagined. And it's impossible not to get excited about having one of your projects built: it's like having your own lab, where you can experiment and perfect the things you consider important. Every architect has a sense of ownership over all the projects he has worked on. 7. We can positively impact people's lives. It is always rewarding to develop a personal relationship with your customer, especially when it is known that the process will result in a quality product. By understanding the process, our customers appreciate the product. Enjoying the product, they are recognizing the role we play. To be an architect is to be useful and necessary to those who need it. 8. Experimentation is expected. Although the architecture contains science and technology of construction, its final product does not mean a definitely right or wrong answer. Two architects will never arrive at exactly the same solution, starting from an identical set of design parameters. There is a liberating sense that makes you act for the purpose of conveying your own personality in the project. You are expected to try new things, explore different materials, and incorporate emerging technologies into each of your projects. 9. Career longevity. You can practice architecture for as long as you want - you'll always be an architect, even if you do not work anymore. Most architects start getting really better at their profession later in life, around the age of 50. This is because it accumulates knowledge and experience to be able to leave its mark in what it creates and executes. No architect is formed ready: he is perfecting himself and his architecture as well. 10. There is an incredible variety of options in the profession. Unlike other careers, you form in architecture without knowing in what area of focus. This is great because, as a fresh graduate, you still do not know all the possibilities you have as an architect. You can float between small and large companies; Work on design, construction or management; External environments and internal spaces. You can act as a designer, researcher, teacher, builder, salesperson, set designer or artist; Or to enter various market sectors, including heritage, landscaping, urban planning, services, etc. And yet, he will still be an architect. Bonus: We can wear ridiculous glasses